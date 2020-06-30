La Valle man arrested for third OWI

On Sunday, June 28, 2020, just before 1 a.m., a deputy with the Sauk County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop in the village of West Baraboo, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The vehicle stopped was a 2004 Honda Civic being operated by Cole Weisert, age 36, according to the release. During contact with Weisert, the deputy noted signs of impairment as well as open intoxicants in the vehicle. After field sobriety testing Weisert was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 3rd offense. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC.