LA VALLE — A Sauk County Sheriff's Office deputy on Tuesday arrested a La Valle man on a charge of seventh-offense drunken driving after the driver did not immediately pull over and then stopped in a private driveway.
Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said in a news release that a deputy at 5:13 p.m. on Tuesday conducted a traffic stop on West Redstone Drive in the town of La Valle.
The deputy pulled over a 2003 Ford Windstar after it was slow to stop and turned into a private driveway.
Curt Shields, 52, La Valle, showed signs of alcohol impairment, Meister said.
The deputy asked Shields perform field sobriety tests, which he failed.
Shields was taken to the Sauk County jail on a probation hold and charges of seventh-offense operating while intoxicated and second-offense operating after revocation.
