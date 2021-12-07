La Valle man committed for treatment after threatening to blow up neighbor's home

As Wink was making these threats and circling the residence, the homeowner said he called his wife and his parents to say goodbye. He placed the children in a closet to shield them as “they are afraid for their lives and crying.”

After Wink left his rifle and disappeared from the man’s sight, he reappeared wrapped in the U.S. flag the homeowner had flying on the back porch. He then returned to his own home, yelling and placing the AR-15 into a garbage container.

According to the witness statement, Wink proceeded to go over to another yard and sat on a milk crate with the flag still wrapped around him. Deputy Wade Neubauer found Wink holding the flag, making little sense in response to questions, according to the complaint.

Wink denied shooting a gun. When talking to the deputy, he “began to accuse his neighbor of being a sex predator.” Wink eventually admitted to taking “bath salts,” or synthetic cathinones, which are mind-altering crystal powder stimulants.

Wink’s attorney, Scott Southworth, entered the not guilty plea during an arraignment May 25. Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko ordered a psychological evaluation, which was entered into the court record June 28.