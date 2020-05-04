La Valle man faces charges after crashing car into tree

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Sauk County Circuit Court judge set a $1,000 signature bond Monday for a La Valle man who was arrested at the site of a car crash over the weekend.

Joshawa N. Bayless, 35, was charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia used to make or store meth and misdemeanor counts of controlled substance possession and operating while intoxicated.

According to a press release from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister, Bayless was arrested at about 7 p.m., Saturday, after deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash in the E7000 block of D&W Road in Winfield.

A 2000 Subaru Legacy had gone into the ditch and hit a tree, resulting in front-end damage. Airbags had also been deployed. According to the release, Bayless was driving the vehicle and deputies noted he seemed impaired. They arrested him on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. According to online court records, Bayless is also being charged for refusing to agree to being tested for intoxication after being arrested.

Judge Patricia Barrett set the bond for Bayless during an initial hearing Monday. Conditions of the bond, if posted, require he maintain absolute sobriety, not drive any vehicles and not possess any controlled substances. Bayless is scheduled to return to court July 1.

