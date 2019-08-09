A La Valle man arrested on a drunken driving charge this week was stopped after driving through a stop sign while coming home after picking up pizza, prosecutors say.
Curt E. Shields, 52, faces charges of seventh offense operating while intoxicated, operating while revoked and failing to stop for an officer.
Shields qualifies for representation through the public defender's office. Court records list Brendan P. Delany as his defense attorney.
Following an initial appearance Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court, Shields was released on a $2,500 signature bond.
A return date is scheduled for Sept. 12.
According to a criminal complaint, Sauk County Sheriff's deputy Andrew Meeker at 5:08 p.m. on Tuesday tried to conduct a traffic stop on a blue van that had turned east onto Highway 33 near La Valle. The vehicle was registered to a driver with a revoked license.
Meeker said he activated his squad lights multiple times to try getting the driver's attention, and the vehicle again turned and continued traveling along West Redstone Drive until the driver pulled into his driveway.
The driver, later identified as Shields, exited the vehicle as multiple children ran out of the house, and he told them to go back inside.
Deputy Meeker followed Shields up to the house and told him to get back inside his vehicle, according to the complaint.
Shields returned to his vehicle, and deputy Meeker reported he detected an odor of intoxicants and saw Shields had bloodshot, glossy pupils. Shields told the officer he was coming home after buying pizza in Reedsburg for dinner and was aware of his revoked driving status.
Asked if he had been drinking, Shields allegedly said he drank three 16-ounce beers while mowing the lawn before he left to buy pizza.
"When I asked him how he felt now, he did tell me he felt a little buzzed," deputy Meeker reported.
Shields said he was not aware the officer had been attempting to pull him over and continued to state he needed to maintain absolute sobriety and "was going to end up going back to prison."
According to the complaint, a preliminary breath test indicated Shields had a blood alcohol level of 0.08. The legal limit to drive in Wisconsin is 0.08. He previously was convicted six times for drunken driving and once for driving with a revoked driver's license.
