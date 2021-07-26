La Valle man fined after election fraud charge

A man who was accused of forging signatures on nomination papers while seeking office in La Valle in April was fined Tuesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Joseph Peter Ohler Jr., 36, was charged with felony election fraud and misdemeanor bail jumping, which was related to charges of battery and disorderly conduct from November.

The fraud charge was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was considered in sentencing.

Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett ordered Ohler to pay $443 in court costs within 60 days after he pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor bail jumping charge.

According to the criminal complaint, La Valle Town Clerk Jean Judd told a Sauk County Sheriff’s Office deputy in January that Ohler had submitted nomination papers Jan. 5 to run for a seat on the town board which had similar handwriting on four pages.

Out of 31 signatures, 22 were the names of people who are not town residents, including some people who live in the town of Winfield. According to 2010 census numbers, roughly 1,200 people live in La Valle.