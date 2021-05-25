La Valle man sentenced for drug possession

A La Valle man recently charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place at a Lake Delton resort was sentenced Monday in that case as well as two others related to drugs and bail jumping.
Edward W. Hatfield, 33, appeared in Sauk County Circuit Court, pleading no contest to felony possession of amphetamines from 10 to 50 grams. Charges of bail jumping and maintaining a drug trafficking place were dismissed but considered in sentencing by Circuit Court Judge Michael Screnock.
According to the criminal complaint, Hatfield was arrested after officers found evidence of a drug selling place at the Tamarack and Mirror Lake Resort in a room rented by Hatfield in late January. The manager had called Lake Delton police due to a health concern for staff tasked with cleaning the room because there were “needles everywhere” and they suspected illegal drugs were in the room as well.
Officers searched the unit and found about 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and Hatfield’s wallet in the kitchen area. They also found naloxone, a drug used to keep a person alive if they overdose on opioids, and items used to store illegal drugs as well as a sharps container filled with used needles, pipes, a vape pen and a scale. A number of ledgers found in the unit referenced sales of illegal drugs.
Hatfield was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, neglecting a child and possession of drug paraphernalia in August. He was charged in an October incident with obstructing an officer and felony bail jumping.
Screnock sentenced Hatfield to four years in prison and two years of parole for the drug possession charges. The rest were dismissed but considered in sentencing. He is required to maintain absolute sobriety, not possess any controlled substances without a valid prescription and undergo alcohol and other drug assessment treatment as conditions of his parole.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.