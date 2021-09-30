La Valle woman allegedly passed out behind vehicle at intersection, charged with 4th OWI

A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
Lisa Larue, 55, of La Valle is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal, and misdemeanor failure to install an ignition interlock device. If convicted she faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the OWI charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Aug. 8 Deputy Brian Bader was dispatched to intersection of Lucht Road and Nemitz Road in the town of Summit for a female slumped over the steering wheel of the vehicle. The operator was identified as Lisa Larue.
Upon arrival on scene Bader approached the vehicle and noticed the vehicle was in drive and running. Larue was slumped over the wheel, breathing, and had her foot on the brake. Bader was able to wake Larue up by knocking on the window.
Asked why she was passed out in the vehicle, Larue stated she was sleeping because she had a family emergency the prior night. Bader noticed a strong odor of intoxicants coming from her breath and her eyes were bloodshot.
Larue said she had one drink earlier in the day and did not have her driver’s license on her. She then asked Bader if he would let her go because she did not do anything wrong. After checking the information Larue provided Bader was informed Larue was revoked and needed an ignition interlock device installed on her vehicle.
Approaching Larue again Bader noticed she sent a message on her phone stating she was going to be arrested. Asked why she sent that message Larue said she was suspended. Bader asked what was in the tumbler in the cup holder of the vehicle and Larue said vodka, and stated the bottle was in the cooler on the passenger seat.
Larue agreed to perform standardized field sobriety tests, but could not do the walk and turn or one leg stand tests because of an injury from a few years prior. During the horizontal gaze nystagmus test Larue had difficulty following instructions and displayed multiple clues indicating intoxication. A preliminary breath test gave a blood alcohol content reading of 0.11 on a “weak blow.”
Bader placed Larue under arrest. She repeatedly asked Bader if he could let her go and she “couldn’t believe he was doing that to her.”
Larue signed a signature bond for $2,000 but failed to appear for her initial appearance on Sept. 15 and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.
