La Valle woman allegedly passed out behind vehicle at intersection, charged with 4th OWI

A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.

Lisa Larue, 55, of La Valle is charged with felony operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fourth offense, misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle while revoked with revocation due to alcohol, controlled substance or refusal, and misdemeanor failure to install an ignition interlock device. If convicted she faces up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the OWI charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Aug. 8 Deputy Brian Bader was dispatched to intersection of Lucht Road and Nemitz Road in the town of Summit for a female slumped over the steering wheel of the vehicle. The operator was identified as Lisa Larue.

Upon arrival on scene Bader approached the vehicle and noticed the vehicle was in drive and running. Larue was slumped over the wheel, breathing, and had her foot on the brake. Bader was able to wake Larue up by knocking on the window.

Asked why she was passed out in the vehicle, Larue stated she was sleeping because she had a family emergency the prior night. Bader noticed a strong odor of intoxicants coming from her breath and her eyes were bloodshot.