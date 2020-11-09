La Valle woman charged with 6th OWI allegedly crashed car, hid in tree after nearly hitting Mauston pedestrian

Fish spoke with the second witness, who stated he was trying to contact the female who he identified by her first name as “Sherry.” He stated he did not know her last name, but the voicemail of her phone number sounded like “Holderman.”

Juneau County Communications Center informed Fish the female could be Sherry Alderman. Fish had prior professional contacts with Alderman, and the three digits of the license plate provided by the motel employee matched the registration on Alderman’s vehicle.

The second witness told Fish that Alderman had come from a Mauston bar to attempt to locate him, but he did not know her that well. He further stated Alderman was staying at the motel with another female.

Fish located the female staying at the motel with Alderman. She stated Alderman had said she was going to commit suicide, and that she could barely understand Alderman because she “was so drunk.”

Upon returning to his vehicle to enter investigation information, the female stated Alderman had texted her phone. Through text and phone calls, the female tried to find a location for Alderman, but Alderman initially refused to give a location, stating that she would end up in jail. Eventually Alderman said she was on Highway G near Festival Foods in Mauston.