A La Valle woman allegedly pinned a woman against a car after an argument in Lisbon.
Holly Chaney, 34, of La Valle is charged with felony second degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater; misdemeanor battery, repeater; and disorderly conduct, repeater. She faces up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the felony charge if convicted. As Chaney has previously been convicted of a felony for theft of movable property within a five-year period prior to this arrest, she faces up to an additional six years in prison for the repeater modifier.
According to the criminal complaint:
Deputy Brandon Carmody was dispatched to a residence on Fairway Lane in Lisbon at about 3:51 a.m. Oct. 30 for a report of car versus person crash. He arrived on scene and met with a witness and the victim.
The victim told Carmody a female, later identified as Holly Chaney, had pulled up to the residence in a minivan and began yelling. Chaney and the victim briefly argued before Chaney backed away attempting a Y-turn. At one point in the turn the vehicle was facing the victim, and then the victim stated “the next thing I know she’s pinning me against the other car.”
You have free articles remaining.
A witness who lives two trailers down stated he was awoken by the sound of a horn, which caused him to look out the window and see a minivan and car. He said he saw a woman walking around yelling, get into the car, and backed up her car while still yelling at the victim.
The victim showed Carmody where the car started pushing the victim, and where the victim was pinned against the other vehicle. The distance between the two points was about 10 feet. According to the witness, Chaney “hit the gas” three times after pinning the victim to the other vehicle.
Carmody went to the hospital and met with the victim again. Her account of the incident changed in the second interview, saying they “sold it to somebody” about the car. She also stated she looked out the window and saw someone getting into the car, and she went to the driver’s side window of the car and asked what the driver was doing there before the vehicle pushed her into the other vehicle.
The victim was asked additional questions about the incident due to her inconsistent story. Because of the inconsistencies, the deputy attempted to contact Chaney before seeking a warrant for her arrest. Numerous attempts to reach Chaney went unanswered.
Chaney is scheduled for an initial appearance Dec. 18 at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)