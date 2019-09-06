Police say a La Valle woman arrested for drunken driving as a third offense had a 2-year-old child in her vehicle and an open container of alcohol at the time.
According to a press release from the Reedsburg Police Department, police were dispatched at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 4 to the area of Myrtle Street for a report of a vehicle "traveling over the roadway and nearly causing a collision with other vehicles."
Officers arrested Megan M. Lemoine, 36, near the intersection of North Dewey Avenue and 22nd Street in Reedsburg after police located and stopped her vehicle.
Lemoine was arrested for OWI and transported to the Sauk County jail. A check of her driving record showed she had two previous OWI convictions.
Online court records show Lemoine had an initial court appearance Sept. 5 and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 27. She faces felony charges of 3rd Offense OWI with a passenger less than 16 years old and second degree recklessly endangering safety. She also faces misdemeanor charges of driving with a revoked license, failure to install an ignition interlock device and resisting an officer. Lemoine was also cited for possession of open intoxicants in a motor vehicle.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation website, an OWI conviction with a child less than 16 years old in the vehicle doubles the penalties for the offense. Third offense OWI without a child in the vehicle carries maximum penalties of up to a year in jail, three years of license revocation and fines of up to $2,000.
