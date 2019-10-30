While still under bond restrictions from an arrest Oct. 13, a Lake Delton man was arrested on suspicion of a sixth OWI charge in Sauk County.
Timothy W. Delmore, 48, was charged Monday with felony counts of operating while intoxicated, operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration and bail jumping, as well as misdemeanors for bail jumping and resisting an officer.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 5 p.m. Sunday, a witness reported an obviously inebriated Delmore leave his home on Blackbird Avenue and get into his silver Lexus before driving off. The witness gave police the license plate number and reported that Delmore had been drinking.
Roughly 15 minutes later, a Lake Delton police officer saw Demore drive by him. The officer noticed Delmore was drinking out of a clear container. When the police officer attempted to perform a traffic stop as Delmore returned to his driveway, Delmore ignored the command to stop and walked into his house.
You have free articles remaining.
As the officer followed Delmore up a flight of stairs, he said he was stumbling and noticed that he was leaning against the wall eating a sandwich. The officer told Delmore to return outside, but he ignored him, instead ascending the stairway and telling the police officer he was not allowed in his home.
When the officer reached the top of the stairs, he encountered Delmore, who moved toward a block of kitchen knives sitting on the counter. The officer said he was able to restrain Delmore as another police officer arrived. An initial breath test indicated Delmore had a blood alcohol level of 0.324, more than four times the legal limit to drive.
Delmore has been charged and convicted of multiple OWIs in Wisconsin. In 2013, the Wisconsin State Patrol sent out a press release indicating officers had arrested Delmore for his seventh OWI in the state.
His current felony charge of bail jumping stems from his arrest Oct. 13. As part of a $1,500 cash bond posted last week in that case, Delmore was required to maintain absolute sobriety at all times.
If convicted, his charges carry a maximum of more than 22 years in prison. Delmore has been ordered to return to court Nov. 21.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)