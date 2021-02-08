Lake Delton man charged with fourth OWI

A Lake Delton man faces felony charges for alleged drunken driving.

Juan Correa, 44, was arrested Feb. 6 after a deputy with the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office noticed signs of impairment during a traffic stop on North Reedsburg Road at the intersection with County Road BD in the town of Delton at 11:45 p.m., according to a press release from the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers said Correa submitted to a field sobriety test and as a result was arrested for operating while intoxicated, 4th offense. Correa also allegedly received numerous traffic citations as a result of the stop.

After arrest, Correa was transported to the Sauk County Jail. He was officially charged Feb. 8, according to state online court records.

If convicted, Correa faces felony OWI charges which carries penalties of 60 days to six years in jail, a $600-$10,000 fine and two to three years of license revocation. He is scheduled to appear in court March 5.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.