Lake Delton man returns to jail for breaking probation in child solicitation charges

Upon more questioning by Koziol at the police station, Albrecht admitted that he knew the girl and had met her at her place of employment. He admitted that the girl often contacted him via a cell phone asking about money. He told Koziol that he had paid the girl $25 for consensual touching of genitals and oral sex roughly three weeks earlier. He said he believed the girl had told him she was 20 or older.

According to the complaint, there were also text messages sent in early July that showed Albrecht asking the girl for sex and telling her to come to his house for sexual activities.

Albrecht pleaded no contest to three of the charges in March. The solicitation charge was dismissed but “read in,” which means it was considered in sentencing. He received two probation sentences of two years each for the intercourse charges and a three-year probationary sentence as part of a deferred prosecution agreement for the child enticement charge.

A report to the Lake Delton Police Department from a woman June 7 resulted in Albrecht’s arrest July 30. A woman who said she was in a relationship with Albrecht, which was not approved through his probation, told authorities Albrecht had raped her twice a week for years under the threat of a firearm, which he was also not allowed to possess as part of his probation.