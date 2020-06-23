Lake Delton man sentenced to federal prison for cocaine possession

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lake Delton man arrested in August after a months-long investigation by the Sauk County Drug Task Force was sentenced Tuesday to more than six years in federal prison for possessing more than 28 grams of crack cocaine officials say he intended to sell.

Jack Washington, 43, was apprehended at a hotel room in Lake Delton after officers issued a search warrant. According to a statement issued at the time by Lake Delton Police Chief Dan Hardman, Washington was arrested on charges of delivery of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver cocaine greater than 40 grams and possession of marijuana.

In an announcement Tuesday by Scott Blader, United States attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, Washington was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge William Conley. The sentence was for “possessing 28 grams or more of crack cocaine with intent to distribute,” according to the statement.

Washington was also sentenced to four years of supervised release once he fulfills the term of more than five years in prison.