Lake Delton man shot, killed at Wilderness Resort

A Baraboo resident was charged in the death of a Lake Delton man who was shot Saturday at Wilderness Resort.

Lake Delton Police responded to the Wisconsin Dells resort at 511 E. Adams St. to render aid to a gunshot victim at 2:37 a.m. Saturday, according to a news release from Chief Daniel Hardman. Officers found Eric Conley, 33, of Lake Delton in the parking lot with injuries consistent with possible gunshot wounds.

Officers and Dells-Delton EMS responders treated Conley before he was transported to an area hospital where he later died, according to the release.

Law enforcement identified Rhodaine Matthews, 24, of Baraboo as a person of interest and took Matthews into custody on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide. The incident remains under investigation.

Hardman said there is no danger to Wilderness Resort guests nor the general public. The people involved in the shooting death were not guests at the resort, according to the release. No further details will be released at this time in an effort to preserve the integrity of that investigation, it said.

Wisconsin Dells Police Department, the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and the Sauk County Coroner’s Office also assisted at the scene.

