Lake Delton man with multiple drunken driving violations stopped twice in a week

A Lake Delton man with a history of violating his bond by allegedly drinking and driving was again charged twice within a week for incidents related to drunken driving.

Timothy W. Delmore, 48, faces more than 44 years in prison and fines up to $83,000 after a one-vehicle crash ended with him in the ditch along Clara Avenue near West Hiawatha Drive in Lake Delton.

According to the criminal complaint, Sgt. Brad Kurkiewicz of the Lake Delton Police Department responded to a report of a crash around noon Jan. 25. The officer noted that in the snowy conditions, a white Lexus was off the road.

A driver’s license had identified the driver as Delmore, who the person who called in the accident said seemed “out of it.” When Kurkiewicz parked his vehicle, he saw Delmore sitting in the driver’s seat with his legs hanging out of the car. When the officer approached Delmore, he left the vehicle and began walking on unsteady legs toward the shoulder of the road, where he fell.

The sergeant helped Delmore balance as they walked to the police vehicle, where Delmore told Kurkiewicz he was driving the vehicle, which he said was owned by his significant other, to get chewing tobacco from the store when another vehicle entered his lane. Delmore told the officer he swerved into the ditch to avoid a collision.