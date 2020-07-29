Lake Delton police searching for two suspects in double armed robbery

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LAKE DELTON — The Lake Delton Police Department is searching for two suspects in a double armed robbery that happened July 28.

According to a press release from the Lake Delton Police Department, officers were dispatched for a report of a robbery at 3:08 p.m. at 1425 Wisconsin Dells Parkway at Alpha Red Tattoo. The two suspects, described as two Black males in their 20s, brandished a firearm and demanded cash, according to the press release. The suspects fled the business on foot prior to the police arriving. Witnesses directed officers to the west of the business stating that the suspects were on foot.

As police were setting up a perimeter to search for the suspects, officers received a second call of another armed robbery at 923 Wisconsin Dells Parkway. Officers arrived a few minutes later but the suspects fled the scene. Police determined the suspects involved in the second robbery were involved in the prior incident.

The suspects were more violent in the second robbery and struck two victims with the firearm, according to the release. The victims were treated by Dells-Delton EMS but refused transfer to the hospital.

The Lake Delton Police were assisted by the Wisconsin Dells Police and Sauk County Sheriff’s office during these events. The Lake Delton Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident.

Follow Erica Dynes on Twitter @EDynes_CapNews or contact her at 608-393-5346.