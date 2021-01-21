Lake Delton saw less crime in 2020, responded to more serious cases

While Endangering Safety with a Weapon cases increased 800%, Hardman said the jump resulted in only eight cases throughout the year.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“That is unusual for this community to have,” Hardman said of the Endangering Safety with a Weapon cases, adding all suspects in those cases have been arrested and are being prosecuted.

Crime reports in Lake Delton decreased by 340 cases from 2,071 in 2019 to 1,731 in 2020. There were also 132 less arrests and 348 less citations in 2020 than in 2019. The report said the summer months of June through August resulted in the highest amount of activity for the year but statistics were far less than the amount reported in 2019.

The state's Safer at Home order from March until May, shutting down all non-essential businesses, including the water parks, also resulted in a lower call volume for the police department, Hardman said. In March 2020, the department logged 466 calls for service compared to 593 in 2019. In April 2020, 270 calls for service were logged compared to 569 in 2019 and in May 2020, 473 calls for service were reported compared to 781 in 2019.