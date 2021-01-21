Lake Delton saw less crime in 2020, responded to more serious cases

LAKE DELTON — While the Lake Delton Police Department reported less crime in 2020, the calls officers responded to were more serious than in 2019.
The village’s police chief, Daniel Hardman, said he believes the change in the nature of cases is because Lake Delton saw a different demographic of people this year instead of the usual families and friendly crowds that come for vacations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The pandemic forced many individuals and families to cancel or reconsider their vacations. This was due largely to states issuing stay-at-home orders and health officials recommending not to travel or host gatherings to reduce spread of the coronavirus.
“We’re a family destination and we just had different crowds this year than we normally had,” Hardman said.
Hardman’s report, submitted to the Lake Delton Village Board at its Jan. 11 meeting, said the village’s police department logged 1,592 fewer calls for service with 6,961 calls in 2020 compared to 8,553 calls in 2019. However, police saw more violent cases, such as assaults, obstructing or resisting and endangering safety with a weapon.
Hardman’s report said disorderly conduct cases increased 26% and assaults increased over 30% in 2020 compared to the year before. Crimes involving drug offenses also increased, but the report didn't specify how much. Obstructing or resisting arrest averaged 10% in 2019 compared to 13% in 2020.
While Endangering Safety with a Weapon cases increased 800%, Hardman said the jump resulted in only eight cases throughout the year.
“That is unusual for this community to have,” Hardman said of the Endangering Safety with a Weapon cases, adding all suspects in those cases have been arrested and are being prosecuted.
Crime reports in Lake Delton decreased by 340 cases from 2,071 in 2019 to 1,731 in 2020. There were also 132 less arrests and 348 less citations in 2020 than in 2019. The report said the summer months of June through August resulted in the highest amount of activity for the year but statistics were far less than the amount reported in 2019.
The state's Safer at Home order from March until May, shutting down all non-essential businesses, including the water parks, also resulted in a lower call volume for the police department, Hardman said. In March 2020, the department logged 466 calls for service compared to 593 in 2019. In April 2020, 270 calls for service were logged compared to 569 in 2019 and in May 2020, 473 calls for service were reported compared to 781 in 2019.
Hardman said he’s hoping his agency responds to less violent crimes in 2021 and the normal crowd of families, groups and individuals return to the Dells' area for their vacation, especially as vaccine distribution for the coronavirus gets underway.
“I’m hoping things return back to normal,” he said.
Wisconsin Dells Police Chief Jody Ward said Jan. 19 there wasn't a significant change in criminal stats from 2019 to 2020. Ward said incident reports, including calls for service, in 2019 totaled 4,681 and decreased to 4,640 in 2020. The police department moved to a new records management system in June 2019, so criminal stats and incidents were provided from June 1 to Dec. 31, 2019 and 2020. Full traffic and non-traffic ordinance violations were provided for 2019 and 2020.
Criminal offenses for assault increased for the department in 2020 with 51 cases compared to 23 in 2019 while the amount of burglaries sharply decreased from 12 in 2019 to one in 2020. Theft cases decreased from 104 in 2019 to 72 in 2020 and car thefts decreased from eight in 2019 to six in 2020.
Traffic and non-traffic violations each saw a decrease. Accidents decreased from 186 in 2019 to 136 in 2020 while traffic citations decreased from 661 in 2019 to 488 in 2020. Non-traffic citations decreased from 401 in 2019 to 249 in 2020 and written warnings decreased from 662 in 2019 to 354 in 2020.
Ward believes the decrease in traffic offenses is because the police department received only one traffic grant compared to three in 2019.
