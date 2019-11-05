A LaValle man was arrested early Tuesday after he struck a guide wire attached to a power pole while the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office said he was driving impaired.
William L. Osborne, 44, was located by Sauk County deputies around 1 a.m. when they were called to the scene of an accident, according to information released by Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
The one-vehicle crash happened on Thomas Road near Highway K in the town of Ironton. A caller reported a vehicle had hit the metallic wire anchored diagonally to a nearby light pole.
A deputy found Osborne at the scene and noticed he was visibly impaired. After conducting field sobriety tests, Osborne was arrested on charges of operating while intoxicated, 3rd offense and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.
According to state court records, Osborne pleaded guilty to a second OWI in Columbia County in December 2016 and was sentenced to 38 days in jail with Huber release privileges, as well as a $1,700 fine and a mandated addiction treatment program. No payments have yet been made to Columbia County Circuit Court
