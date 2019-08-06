Local law enforcement agencies have heard multiple complaints over the summer months about dogs being left in vehicles and warn pet owners that the practice is not safe.
“If you wouldn’t leave your 4- or 5-year-old child in the car don’t do it to your animal,” Dodge County Sheriff’s Lt. Robbie Weinfurter said. “If you are not going to leave your child in that situation don’t leave your pet in that situation.”
Beaver Dam Police Officer Brad Konkel said the city has had multiple reports about dogs being left in vehicles. Konkel said people can forget how fast vehicles can become warm in the summer and the results can be deadly for their pets.
“If you are going to run errands, leave the animal at home unless you are going from Point A to Point B without stops,” Konkel said.
Weinfurter also said keeping animals outside in very hot weather also can cause problems.
Pet owners have to be careful to keep their pets under control while outside as well or they may risk being cited. Both the city of Beaver Dam and Dodge County have ordinances for dogs running at large that describe a dog running at large to be off the premises of its owner and not under the control of the owner or another person.
Weinfurter said people have been issued citations for dogs running at large because they caused a reportable crash or came close to causing one.
For a driver, Konkel said legally there is no difference between hitting a pet to striking any object.
“The best practice is to see if there was damage to your vehicle and damage to the animal that was struck,” Konkel said.
The owner of the dog would be responsible for any damage caused by the dog running at large.
There are very few reports in the county or city about animals being hit. Weinfurter said more commonly there have been citations issued for dogs running at large when someone gets chased when they are out for a run or riding a bike. The first offense fine for violators is $175.30 and a second offense within a year of the first offense is $213.
Dog owners are advised to use a leash when they are off their property, Konkel said. If a person hits an animal they are asked to take look around the area to make sure they are safe and contact local authorities.
“If you feel you are in imminent danger it is better to be safe than sorry,” Weinfurter said.
People can call from a few blocks away if they feel they are at risk but it is important to call right away, because evidence of the accident may be on the vehicle.
Pet owners have several options to make safer environments for their pets such as fences, whether it is in-ground or the more traditional chain fence, or a long leash for the dog, Weinfurter said.
