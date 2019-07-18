Beaver Dam Police are collecting evidence from the two vehicles that were reported stolen from Lidtke Motors on Wednesday after the vehicles were found abandoned outside of town on Wednesday afternoon.
Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger said that that the two vehicles have minimal damage and will be returned to Lidtke Motors, 701 Park Ave., Beaver Dam, after evidence is collected from the vehicles.
Kreuziger said citizen reports led to the discovery of the vehicles Wednesday afternoon. The first vehicle, a 2019 Lincoln Nautilus, was found in the weeds on Iron Road at 4:25 p.m. the second vehicle, a 2013 Acura MDX, was recovered behind buildings on Highway G at 5:15 p.m.
Police are still investigating three thefts on the east side of Beaver Dam on Wednesday morning. Burglaries were reported at Lidtke Motors, Forefront Dermatology, 700 Hillcrest Drive; and Peace Lutheran Church, 400 Hillcrest Drive. Along with the two vehicles, money was reported stolen from each location.
Kreuziger said they are getting citizen tips that can contribute to a timeline of when the burglaries occurred and are hoping to have a complete timeline by next week.
Anyone with any information concerning the crimes are asked to contact the Beaver Dam Police Department or Lieutenant of Detectives Terrence Gebhardt at 920-356-6760.
