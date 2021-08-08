Lightning sets abandoned cabin on fire between Lake Delton, Portage

Lightning struck an abandoned cabin, setting it on fire, near the Wisconsin River between Lake Delton and Portage Saturday afternoon.

According to Fire Chief Kevin Stieve, the Baraboo Fire Department responded to the reported structure fire at E13820 Levee Road -- about half a mile from the Aldo Leopold Shack -- at about 4 p.m. Fire personnel found light smoke coming from the cabin before extinguishing a smoldering fire, he said in a text message.

No one was injured. The cabin roof had partially collapsed “from age and disrepair,” Stieve said.

The Delton Fire Department assisted with a “tender” -- a truck carrying a couple thousand gallons of water -- and Sauk City Fire Station provided an extra fire engine to the Baraboo station to cover any other calls, he said.

