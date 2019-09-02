LODI — Authorities arrested a Lodi man Monday morning after they say he shot a firearm outside a residence on Sunrise Drive.
The Lodi Police Department, assisted by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, responded to a call shortly after 6 a.m. reporting a domestic disturbance in the 600 block of Sunrise Drive in Lodi, according to a news release.
Robert Clark, 55, was taken into custody for domestic-related recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. Law enforcement seized the weapon fired by Clark.
There is no remaining danger to the public, according to Interim Police Chief Wayne Smith’s news release.
Lodi EMS also assisted during the incident.
