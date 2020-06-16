Lodi man accused of pointing gun at roommates who protested in Madison

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 43-year-old Lodi man allegedly became upset about his roommates attending a protest in Madison and threatened to shoot them in his driveway.

Michael A. Cline is charged with three felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon and faces up to 10 years in prison for each one. He is also charged with three misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another person, two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

According to the criminal complaint, a man test drove a vehicle with two women passengers on the night of June 8 and later parked it in the driveway where he lives with Cline in Lodi Township. Cline came out of the house and yelled at him about driving a vehicle Cline associated with African Americans, using a racial slur to describe it. Cline and the man had a short, verbal argument before all three victims left the property.

Later that evening Cline reportedly sent the man numerous text messages stating he would kick him out of the house. During a phone call, Cline told the man he would put his belongings and the belongings of a woman who also lived there on the curb and put her dog outside so it could run away.