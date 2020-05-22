Lodi man allegedly crashes into house, flees scene while drunk

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LODI TOWNSHIP -- A 47-year-old rural Lodi man allegedly crashed into a house and fled the scene prior to his arrest for drunk driving Thursday.

Derek Hoffman is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, sixth offense, driving on a revoked driver’s license, failure to install an ignition interlock device, violation of probation and recklessly endangering safety, as well as multiple traffic offenses, according to a news release from Sheriff Roger Brandner.

Columbia County dispatch received several 911 calls at about 3:19 p.m. regarding a vehicle that crashed on County Road K near Dalton Road, Brandner said. Callers reported the operator of the vehicle had fled the scene on foot.

Law enforcement discovered the operator had left the roadway, driven through a ditch, struck a power pole and two parked vehicles in a driveway before going airborne and striking the house, coming to a rest on its side against a tree. None of the house’s occupants were injured and the house remains suitable for living after the crash, Brandner said.

Law enforcement searched for and eventually located Hoffman in the surrounding wooded areas. He was not injured.

Wisconsin State Patrol, Lodi Police Department, Lodi EMS, Lodi Fire and Lodi Shell assisted the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office in Hoffman’s arrest.

