Police say they arrested a Lodi man Thursday morning after he led authorities on a pursuit the night before while driving a stolen vehicle.
Aaron J. Kotzer, 30, was charged with driving a vehicle without consent, driving with a revoked driver's license, resisting law enforcement, eluding officers, bail jumping and theft of a financial card stemming from an incident in the town of Lodi.
Kotzer also had an active Wisconsin Department of Corrections warrant.
In a press release, Lodi Interim Police Chief Wayne Smith said officers at 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday responded to the report of a stolen 2016 Chevy Malibu.
A Lodi police officer and Columbia County Sheriff's deputies at 11:52 p.m. located the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Kotzer, did not stop and led police on a low-speed chase outside of city limits, police said. The pursuit lasted for about five miles.
The stolen vehicle was equipped with OnStar, and police contacted the company for assistance, Smith said.
OnStar reduced the vehicle's speed, and Kotzer got out and fled on foot. The vehicle entered a ditch on Highway J east of Van Ness Road.
Kotzer remained at large overnight, but police found and arrested him at 10:33 a.m. Thursday.
The Wisconsin State Patrol, Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Sauk County Sheriff's Office assisted the Lodi Police Department.
