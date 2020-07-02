Lodi man charged with first-degree child sex assault and incest

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 44-year-old Lodi man has been charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child under 13 and incest in Columbia County.

He faces up to 60 years in prison for the felony assault and up to 40 years in prison for felony incest with a child.

To protect victim identities, the Daily Register does not publish the names of individuals charged with incest crimes.

The defendant is in custody on a $25,000 cash bond and has a preliminary hearing July 10 in Columbia County Circuit Court.

According to the criminal complaint, a Columbia County Sheriff's detective on June 19 observed a forensic interview of the victim who reported to a social worker she would be in the second grade next year and lives with her mom, dad and two brothers. The victim reported that her dad, three weeks prior to the interview, had pulled down his pants and underwear and touched her vagina. Her dad had turned on a movie for her brothers and her mom was not home. He carried the victim to an upstairs bedroom and told the victim not to tell anyone. The victim said this was not the first time this had happened and that her dad had told her in the past not to tell anyone.