Lodi man gets sentence deferred, sexual assault charge dismissed

A former Prairie du Sac man entered a deferred prosecution agreement Tuesday after being charged with third-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct in Sauk County Circuit Court.

Brett R. Dibble, 33, of Lodi, had initially faced more than 10 years in prison. The sexual assault charge was dismissed on a motion from the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office. Dibble entered a no contest plea for the misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

Prosecution will be deferred for 12 months. If Dibble meets the conditions of the agreement, the case will be dropped. A signature bond of $2,000 will remain in place during the agreement, though it was amended to remove the condition that he not have any contact with the person he allegedly assaulted.

According to the criminal complaint, Dibble went to a man’s Prairie du Sac home Sept. 8 and when granted access, he began grabbing the other man and trying to take his pants off. The man told police he had tried to get away from Dibble by running into other rooms and attempting to shut the door but was eventually cornered, where Dibble began to engage in a nonconsensual sex act.