Lodi man gets sentence deferred, sexual assault charge dismissed

A former Prairie du Sac man entered a deferred prosecution agreement Tuesday after being charged with third-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Brett R. Dibble, 33, of Lodi, had initially faced more than 10 years in prison. The sexual assault charge was dismissed on a motion from the Sauk County District Attorney’s Office. Dibble entered a no contest plea for the misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
Prosecution will be deferred for 12 months. If Dibble meets the conditions of the agreement, the case will be dropped. A signature bond of $2,000 will remain in place during the agreement, though it was amended to remove the condition that he not have any contact with the person he allegedly assaulted.
According to the criminal complaint, Dibble went to a man’s Prairie du Sac home Sept. 8 and when granted access, he began grabbing the other man and trying to take his pants off. The man told police he had tried to get away from Dibble by running into other rooms and attempting to shut the door but was eventually cornered, where Dibble began to engage in a nonconsensual sex act.
The man said he was able to push Dibble away and get to another space. He said that Dibble also approached him with a multi-tool that had a knife, scaring him given the assault. When he tried to get away, Dibble pushed him while at the top of a staircase but he didn’t fall. The man went outside. Dibble followed and the man tried to get back into home and lock the door, but Dibble pushed back.
The man said Dibble punched him in the stomach and left.
GALLERY: Sauk County court, cops
Arsonist sentenced
Shores enters
Spoentgen argues
Amber Lundgren hearing
'I'm sorry, that's all I can say'
020221-bara-news-metzger1
Defense attorney Jeremiah Meyer-O'Day
Amber Lundgren in shackles
Medflight near Baraboo
Judge sets $250K bond for Pulvermacher in Baraboo homicide case
Amber Lundgren homicide hearing
Albart B. Shores trial
Sauk County ADA Rick Spoentgen
Pulvermacher listens
102519-bara-news-sauk-co-homicide1
William Wenzel
Judge Michael Screnock
Judge Klicko and attorneys Martinez and Spoentgen
Sauk County Assistant District Attorney Rick Spoentgen
Drew Bulin testifies
Wenzel and Van Wagner in courtroom
073021-bara-news-dogs1
Mike Albrecht sworn in
051121-bara-news-law-zunker
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.