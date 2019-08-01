A Lodi man was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday for selling cocaine.
Columbia County Circuit Court Judge W. Andrew Voigt sentenced Derik J. Walter, 30, to three years in prison and three years of extended supervision. Walter was granted 289 days of jail credit.
Voigt also ordered Walter to pay $518 in legal costs, submit a DNA sample, seek substance abuse treatment and comply with any other Wisconsin Department of Corrections conditions.
Walter was found guilty April 1 of a single felony charge of delivering cocaine. A separate charge of first-degree reckless homicide by delivering drugs was dismissed.
The charges stemmed from a June 2016 incident in which Walter had been accused of delivering narcotics to a 26-year-old Poynette man who then died of a drug overdose.
