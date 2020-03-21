Lodi police seek criminal charges after false COVID-19 claim

Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith announced Friday that a resident who made a false claim of testing positive for the new coronavirus has been recommended for disorderly conduct charges to the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office.

According to the announcement, the 27-year-old resident posted on social media that she was diagnosed with COVID-19, a novel coronavirus spreading among humans that was recently announced a pandemic. Humans have no immunity to the virus, which has forced government officials to mandate the closure of most public gathering places and advise everyone to stay in their homes as much as possible, keeping 6 feet from others when they are in public.

Authorities were contacted by area residents and a business which had not allowed employees to work because of the post the woman made. Police learned the diagnosis was false and that the woman had not been diagnosed, nor even tested, for COVID-19.

According to Smith’s statement, medical personnel advised her to self-quarantine at home out of precaution after she expressed concerns for her health.

The post “resulted in unnecessary panic and concern in the greater Lodi Valley,” Smith noted, and urged citizens not to create fear because it “is not only irresponsible but could rise to the level of criminal behavior.”