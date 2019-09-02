Lodi police are seeking information on three burglaries that happened in the city Sunday morning.
Burglars entered two different homes in the early morning while the residents were sleeping, according to a Lodi Police Department news release. They stole garage door openers from unlocked vehicles outside the home and then entered through the garage.
Another attempted to gain entry to a third residence in the early morning by the same method but was stopped by the interior garage door being locked, the release stated. The residents also were home sleeping.
Officers from the Lodi Police Department and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the three incidents, according to the release. Police, assisted by the sheriff’s office, currently are investigating the crimes.
The release encourages residents to lock and secure their vehicles and homes.
Anyone with information about the crimes or any other crime should call the Lodi Police Department at 608-592-5401 or Crime Stoppers at 800-293-8477, where tipsters can remain anonymous.
