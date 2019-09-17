LODI — Schools were locked down Tuesday morning after authorities say a student threatened another student with violence.
Interim Lodi Police Chief Wayne Smith said in a release the 15-year-old student made the threats at Lodi High School and then left the building before police arrived. All buildings in the Lodi School District were then locked down.
Smith said the student was "located shortly thereafter" and detained. Those involved in the incident have been referred to juvenile authorities, he said.
In a message sent to parents, Lodi School District Administrator Charles Pursell said for safety reasons, all students and staff were brought inside buildings and not allowed to leave until the teen was found.
Pursell said authorities learned there likely was not an immediate threat and reopened the facilities.
"After meeting with the student and his/her family (law enforcement was) able to quickly ascertain there was no safety threat," Pursell said.
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office and Lodi School District assisted the Lodi Police Department.
