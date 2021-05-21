Loganville man charged for alleged meth possession, sales

A Loganville man faces a maximum prison sentence of 42 years after being charged with possessing up to 10 grams of meth as a repeater with an intent to sell the illegal drug.
Leroy J. Lumby, 47, was charged Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony amphetamine possession, bail jumping and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint, authorities suspected Lumby of selling drugs after a caller reportedly told them about seeing Lumby with a “large amount of methamphetamine” and said he had been looking for someone to buy heroin from in exchange for the meth.
After watching him, police served a search warrant on his apartment in the 200 block of Peak Hill Road and found methamphetamine, items used to inject illegal drugs and products used to aid in the sale of meth.
About two weeks later, police examined phone calls between Lumby and his girlfriend, Stacy L. Damm, while he was in jail in which Lumby allegedly said he had relapsed within a few days before the March 24 call and admits to having a CO2 BB pistol in his apartment and another BB gun in his car.
In a call March 25, he tells his girlfriend to find a metallic item underneath the seat of his car.
Police went to the home and spoke to Damm, who said she couldn’t locate the item, likely a hidden key box. After Damm allegedly agreed to allow police to search the vehicle, they found a lock box that contained roughly 7 grams of methamphetamine underneath the steering column.
Lumby had been released on signature bonds in two other cases in which he is charged with possessing methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed knife.
He is scheduled to make an initial court appearance June 2.
