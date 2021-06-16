Loganville man charged with selling drugs near elementary school

A Loganville man faces nearly 86 years in prison and fines up to $185,500 after being charged with running a drug selling location near a school.

Leroy J. Lumby, 47, was charged Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court with felony possession with intent to sell up to 50 grams of amphetamines, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to sell up to 10 grams of designer drugs and a misdemeanor count of drug paraphernalia possession.

According to the criminal complaint, members of the Sauk County Drug Task Force received drug tips since July about Lumby selling methamphetamine and that both Lumby and his girlfriend, Stacey L. Damm, use heroin and meth.

Those providing the tips told police that drugs were being sold from 225 Peak Hill Drive, which is less than 700 feet from Loganville Elementary School.

When officers executed a search warrant against the residence in late August, they found Lumby sleeping, according to the complaint. They searched the home and allegedly found more than 25 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 8 grams of MDMA, or ecstasy, as well as drug paraphernalia, kits, packaging materials, a digital scale and a loaded .45 handgun under Lumby’s pillow.