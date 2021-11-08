Loganville man gets prison for meth sales

A Loganville man, who had been charged with multiple counts regarding the sale and possession of methamphetamine within the last year, was sentenced to prison after agreeing to a deal in which most of the charges were dismissed.

Leroy J. Lumby, 48, was facing 128 years in prison for possessing up to 10 grams of meth and up to 50 grams as a repeater with intent to sell the drug, selling meth near a school, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing up to 10 grams of a designer drug with intent to sell it. He had also been charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

Lumby was found guilty of possessing up to 10 grams of meth and owning a firearm as a convicted felon. The other charges were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Lumby to a total of five years in prison and five years on extended supervision during his arraignment Nov. 2. As conditions of the sentence, he must maintain absolute sobriety and seek and maintain full-time employment once released.