Loganville man gets prison for meth sales
A Loganville man, who had been charged with multiple counts regarding the sale and possession of methamphetamine within the last year, was sentenced to prison after agreeing to a deal in which most of the charges were dismissed.

Leroy J. Lumby

Lumby

Leroy J. Lumby, 48, was facing 128 years in prison for possessing up to 10 grams of meth and up to 50 grams as a repeater with intent to sell the drug, selling meth near a school, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possessing drug paraphernalia and possessing up to 10 grams of a designer drug with intent to sell it. He had also been charged with possession of a controlled substance and felony and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

Lumby was found guilty of possessing up to 10 grams of meth and owning a firearm as a convicted felon. The other charges were dismissed but “read in,” meaning they were considered in sentencing.

Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Patricia Barrett sentenced Lumby to a total of five years in prison and five years on extended supervision during his arraignment Nov. 2. As conditions of the sentence, he must maintain absolute sobriety and seek and maintain full-time employment once released.

According to the criminal complaints in each case, Lumby was charged in May with possession and sales of meth after a caller reported Lumby had a “large” amount of meth and had been looking for someone to exchange heroin for the meth.

Police served a warrant on his home and found the drug and products used to sell it and roughly two weeks later found a lock box with more meth underneath the steering column of his car after reviewing conversations between him and his girlfriend, Stacy L. Damm, while Lumby was in jail.

They also found a CO2 BB pistol in his apartment and another BB gun in his car.

The Sauk County Drug Task Force also acted on tips they had gathered for nearly a year and executed a search warrant at 225 Peak Hill Drive, which is less than 700 feet from Loganville Elementary School, in late August 2020. They found meth, ecstasy, and a loaded .45 handgun underneath Lumby’s pillow.

According to court records, Lumby was convicted of felony strangulation and suffocation in January 2017 in Adams County, which prohibits his ownership of a firearm.

Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.

