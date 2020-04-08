Loganville man gets prison time for violating probation in child sexual assault case

A Loganville man in his seventh year of probation for sexual assault of two children was sent to prison after an investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Justice found he had violated the terms of his agreement.
Michael T. Hinze, 43, was sentenced to 14 years in prison with four years of extended supervision March 20. His sentence can be served at the same time as any state or federal prison stays. According to an order for the revocation of his probation, Hinze was federally indicted on five charges of receiving images sexually harmful to children.
The sentence stems from assaults reported in 2011. According to the criminal complaint filed in Sauk County Circuit Court, an interview with one of the victims revealed Hinze had sexually assaulted the child roughly 10 to 15 times between 1994 to 1999, during the years that the child would have been 7 to 12 years old. In interviews, the victim said Hinze had forced simultaneous genital touching multiple times.
Another victim told authorities Hinze had attempted to pay $27 for sex in 2002 at a farm in rural Sauk County. The child would have been 12 at the time and had struggled to get away after Hinze attempted to initiate the sexual assault.
Hinze was charged with felony sexual assault of the same child and first-degree sexual assault of a child. He was found guilty in April 2012 of repeated sexual assault. The other charge of first-degree assault was dismissed, but “read in,” meaning it was considered during sentencing.
Former Sauk County Circuit Judge Patrick Taggart sentenced Hinze at the time to one year in jail with 287 days of credit at the time, as well as 20 years of probation. According to court records, Hinze had paid about $4,200 in restitution and other fees and owed nothing to the court.
According to the revocation order, Hinze was found to have sent at least one image of a naked child via the instant messaging app Kik. He also received at least one nude photo of a child in September 2018. An investigation by the state DOJ in conjunction with Homeland Security resulted in a search warrant on Hinze’s home, where he was found to have been using a fake name on the site.
Hinze had also maintained an unapproved sexual relationship between June 2018 and August 2019, which is against the rules of his probation. He also failed to register as a sex offender during that time as ordered by the court.
As conditions of his sentence, Hinze must comply with sex offender registration requirements and undergo sex offender treatment, something ordered during his initial 2012 sentence. Hinze is prohibited from having contact with the victims or any minors and will only be allowed to use internet capable devices upon approval from his probationary agent. He was also ordered to pay $392 in attorney fees to his lawyer, Andrew Martinez.
Follow Bridget on Twitter @cookebridget or contact her at 608-745-3513.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.