Loganville man gets prison time for violating probation in child sexual assault case

Former Sauk County Circuit Judge Patrick Taggart sentenced Hinze at the time to one year in jail with 287 days of credit at the time, as well as 20 years of probation. According to court records, Hinze had paid about $4,200 in restitution and other fees and owed nothing to the court.

According to the revocation order, Hinze was found to have sent at least one image of a naked child via the instant messaging app Kik. He also received at least one nude photo of a child in September 2018. An investigation by the state DOJ in conjunction with Homeland Security resulted in a search warrant on Hinze’s home, where he was found to have been using a fake name on the site.

Hinze had also maintained an unapproved sexual relationship between June 2018 and August 2019, which is against the rules of his probation. He also failed to register as a sex offender during that time as ordered by the court.

As conditions of his sentence, Hinze must comply with sex offender registration requirements and undergo sex offender treatment, something ordered during his initial 2012 sentence. Hinze is prohibited from having contact with the victims or any minors and will only be allowed to use internet capable devices upon approval from his probationary agent. He was also ordered to pay $392 in attorney fees to his lawyer, Andrew Martinez.

