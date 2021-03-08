Lomira man appears in court on child pornography charges

JUNEAU – A 56-year-old Lomira man made his initial court appearance Friday, charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Peter Braun could face up to 25 years in prison on each possession count.

Braun appeared before Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Kristine Snow and was placed on a $10,000 signature bond. Braun may not have direct or indirect contact or communication with a minor. He may not use the internet or use a device with access to the internet.

According to the criminal complaint, a special agent for the Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation special agent investigated a cyber-tip in January reporting suspicious files on Microsoft and Google.

A search warrant was issued for Braun’s apartment and was executed on March 4 when files containing child pornography were found on a device in the home.

According to the complaint, Braun was spoken to and said he was aware of an incident where he had sent an inappropriate photo to a woman he had known online as a joke years ago. He also admitted that he was attracted to the images and videos of underage girls and had made discs containing the pornography that were at his apartment.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 8.