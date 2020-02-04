Lomira man faces felony charges after getting drunk at Super Bowl party

JUNEAU – A 44-year-old Lomira man faces felony charges after he became agitated Sunday night when police arrived at his home.
Jason C. Moore faces felony charges for throwing or discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker and bail jumping as well as misdemeanor charges for lewd and lascivious behavior, obstructing an officer and disorderly conduct. He could face 11 years in prison and a $45,000 fine if convicted of all the charges.
Moore appeared before Dodge County Court Commissioner Steven Seim on Tuesday. He was placed on a $5,000 cash bond with conditions that he not have violent or abusive contact with anyone and maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint, Lomira Police were dispatched to an apartment on Printer’s Drive for a domestic disturbance on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. Moore was outside when police arrived and attempted to elude them before going back to the apartment and locking himself inside. Mayville and Theresa police were called in for mutual aid.
Moore’s wife had said they had been at a Super Bowl party and that Moore had been drinking excessively at the party. According to the criminal complaint, after they got home Moore started arguing with family members.
While police were talking to his wife, Moore made himself known and threatened to call the police. He called 911 and spoke to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. Dodge County Dispatch advised the officers on the scene that Moore had threatened the officers if they did not get out of the apartment.
Police were able to get Moore in handcuffs and took him outside of the apartment. Moore went to floor and injured his face on the sidewalk. According to the criminal complaint, he also slammed his head against the cage in the squad car. While officers were attempting to gain control of Moore, he spit at a deputy and police officer.
Since the police were not able to transport Moore safely, an ambulance was called and he was taken to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. While being transported, he took his penis out of his pants and urinated inside the ambulance.
Moore lost consciousness before leaving the ambulance and apologized when he woke back up.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled Feb. 13.
