Lomira man guilty of possession of child pornography

JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Lomira man was found guilty Thursday of possession of child pornography.

Peter Braun entered into a plea agreement under which he pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of child pornography. Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Sciascia found him guilty. Two additional counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed but read into the record.

According to the criminal complaint, a special agent for the Wisconsin Department of Justice- Division of Criminal Investigation special agent investigated a cyber-tip in January reporting suspicious files on Microsoft and Google.

A search warrant was issued for Braun’s apartment and was executed on March 4 when files containing child pornography were found on a device in the home.

According to the complaint, Braun was spoken to and said he was aware of an incident where he had sent an inappropriate photo to a woman he had known online as a joke years ago. He also admitted that he was attracted to the images and videos of underage girls and had made discs containing the pornography that were at his apartment.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled Jan. 12.