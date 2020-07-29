Lomira mother accused in toddler's death moves closer to trial

Hildebrandt said she did not check on the boy until her mother came to her home. Hildebrandt’s mother called police after finding her grandson around 7:30 p.m. March 6.

The father of the child, Frank Pleester Jr., was taken into custody on a probation hold through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and has not been charged at this time in the case. According to the criminal complaint, he told investigators that he had seen the boy that morning and had not observed any bruises at that time.

According to the criminal complaint, the grandmother told police she wanted to visit her daughter, but her daughter said her children were sick. The grandmother ignored her daughter’s wishes and traveled to Lomira. The grandmother told Hildebrandt to take a nap because she said she wasn’t feeling well and tended to her other two grandchildren while she believed the 3-year-old was napping. She checked on the boy after supper and called 911 at which point CPR was done on the boy.

EMS responded and called in the Dodge County Medical Examiner for the child’s death.

Two other children have been removed from the home by Dodge County Human Services.

A telephone scheduling conference will occur on Sept. 8.

Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.

