Lomira woman guilty of neglect that led to son’s death

JUNEAU – A 33-year-old Lomira woman was found guilty Thursday of neglect that led to the death of her 3-year-old son.
Jamie Hildebrandt pleaded no contest plea to a felony count of neglecting a child where the consequence was death. Dodge County Circuit Judge Joseph Sciascia found her guilty.
“This is one of the most heart-wrenching cases I have ever experienced in my career,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said in a press release. “Every member of the investigation and prosecution team working on this case have been deeply affected by the tragic story of this child’s life and death. Our hearts ache for this innocent little boy.”
Hildebrandt pleaded as charged, and the state is allowed to recommend the maximum penalty at the sentencing hearing. She could face up to 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.
Hildebrandt is currently being held in the Dodge County Jail.
Hildebrandt’s 3-year-old son died March 6, 2020. An autopsy by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner found multiple blunt force trauma injuries, including contusions to the boy’s head, chest, back and upper and lower extremities. He had abrasions to his head, face, chest and upper and lower extremities, a large subgaleal scalp hemorrhage and injuries to the child’s pancreas and an area of his stomach.
According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement spoke to Hildebrandt March 10, 2020, at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. During the interview, Hildebrandt said she went to the bathroom in the midst of changing his diaper, forgot the boy was on the floor and accidentally stepped on him.
Hildebrandt said she thought she had stepped on the boy’s ribs, but they did not feel broken, the complaint states. She then helped the boy to his bed.
Hildebrandt said she did not check on the boy until her mother came to her home. Hildebrandt’s mother called police after finding her grandson around 7:30 p.m. March 6.
According to the criminal complaint, the father of the child told investigators he had seen the boy that morning and had not observed any bruises at that time.
According to the criminal complaint, the grandmother told police she wanted to visit her daughter, but her daughter said her children were sick. The grandmother ignored her daughter’s wishes and traveled to Lomira. The grandmother told Hildebrandt to take a nap because she said she wasn’t feeling well and tended to her other two grandchildren while she believed the 3-year-old was napping. She checked on the boy after supper and called 911 at which point CPR was performed.
EMS responded and called in the Dodge County Medical Examiner for the child’s death.