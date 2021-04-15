Lomira woman guilty of neglect that led to son’s death

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement spoke to Hildebrandt March 10, 2020, at the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. During the interview, Hildebrandt said she went to the bathroom in the midst of changing his diaper, forgot the boy was on the floor and accidentally stepped on him.

Hildebrandt said she thought she had stepped on the boy’s ribs, but they did not feel broken, the complaint states. She then helped the boy to his bed.

Hildebrandt said she did not check on the boy until her mother came to her home. Hildebrandt’s mother called police after finding her grandson around 7:30 p.m. March 6.

According to the criminal complaint, the father of the child told investigators he had seen the boy that morning and had not observed any bruises at that time.

According to the criminal complaint, the grandmother told police she wanted to visit her daughter, but her daughter said her children were sick. The grandmother ignored her daughter’s wishes and traveled to Lomira. The grandmother told Hildebrandt to take a nap because she said she wasn’t feeling well and tended to her other two grandchildren while she believed the 3-year-old was napping. She checked on the boy after supper and called 911 at which point CPR was performed.