Lomira woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for negligent death of son

The boy’s grandfather Frank Pleester Sr. addressed the court.

“There is no reason or rhyme this should have ever happened. There is always help out there,” Pleester said. “I blame myself... I will never see his smile again. I will never hold him, and the quirky little things he does. I would love to see those things again.”

Klomberg said Hildebrandt used drugs throughout the child’s life and was in withdrawal leading up to the child’s death.

“She would typically use heroin at night to sleep,” Klomberg said.

Hildebrandt used drugs during her pregnancies and attempted to end her pregnancy when she was having the boy by using drugs.

The child was in the care of a family friend between 2 and 3. The friend cared for the child and had him toilet trained. However when he returned to Hildebrandt he regressed to wearing diapers.

“Part of the tragic story is this abandonment was one of the best things to happen to him,” Klomberg said. “He went to this family friend’s house and he was loved. He was looked after. He was cared for. And then for their own selfish reasons, nothing related to the kid, the child was taken back and some months later he’s dead.”