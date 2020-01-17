Lone Rock man arrested for allegedly attempting armed robbery of Sauk Prairie Market

The Sauk Prairie Police Department said it apprehended a suspect in the attempted armed robbery of the Sauk Prairie Market Jan. 6.

According to a release from Lieutenant Travis Hilliard of the Sauk Prairie Police Department, police arrested Donald Burkhalter, 59, of Lone Rock on Jan. 16 in connection to the attempted armed robbery of the Prairie du Sac store.

The arrest comes after police in the Sauk Prairie Police Department released surveillance photos and asked for both citizen and business owner assistance Jan.7. Police asked at the time for those with security cameras to check their security video for the appearance of the suspect.

Police say they were called to the Sauk Prairie Market at about 6 p.m. Jan. 6 for a reported armed robbery. The suspect, who was caught on surveillance cameras, was dressed in a black North Face jacket, green cap, red gloves, gray pants, and black shoes, with a gray beard.

The suspect then approached the clerk with a handgun and told the clerk he was robbing them, but did not receive any money. He then left on foot.

Burkhalter was transported and booked into the Sauk County Jail on suspicion of attempted armed robbery pending formal charges by the Sauk County District Attorney.

