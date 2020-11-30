Lowell man gets prison time after burning down house following break up

JUNEAU – A 42-year-old Lowell man was sentenced to spend the next four years in prison for starting a fire in his basement in 2017 after his wife told him their marriage was over.

Benjamin Mueller, who was convicted of arson in June also was sentenced by Dodge County Circuit Court Judge Brian Pfitzinger to a 15 year extended sentence.

The fire was reported on Hilldale Road in the town of Herman on April 12, 2017, according to a press release from the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office. The officers responded to the residence to find a Mueller with soot covered hands, smelling of intoxicants, rolling around on the ground in purple pajama pants. Mueller used gasoline to start two fires in the basement of the residence where he had been living. Officers located multiple beer cans laying around the property. Other residents of the home were displaced for an extended period of time while the property was repaired.

“While no one was hurt, other than the defendant, intentionally setting fire to a residence is dangerous in the extreme and incarceration is necessary to protect the public,” Dodge County District Attorney Kurt Klomberg said.

According to the criminal complaint, the wife told police that the day before she had called Mueller out on a lie and told him their marriage was over.