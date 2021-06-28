Lowell man injured while handling fireworks

LOWELL – A 55-year-old Lowell man was seriously injured Saturday night while handling large fireworks and flown from the scene by Med Flight to UW. Hospital in Madison.
According to the press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 7:15 p.m. to assist EMS for an injury by fireworks call at W8282 STH 16/60 in the town of Lowell. The town of Lowell man received serious injuries to both of his hands and stomach whole handling the fireworks.
This incident remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said that with the Fourth of July nearing that he wants to remind the public that fireworks are dangerous and most are in violation of state law.
Under state law the following regulations apply:
Legal without out a permit
State law allows the sale, possession, and use, without a permit, of sparklers not exceeding 36 inches in length, stationary cones and fountains, toy snakes, smoke bombs, caps, noisemakers and confetti poppers with less than ¼ grain of explosive mixture. Wis. Stat. § 167.10(1). There is no age restriction on the sale, possession, or use of these devices and the statute does not classify them as fireworks. The use and sale of some of these items may be prohibited by local ordinances. These are the only kinds of "fireworks," as that word is commonly used, that a person may use or possess without a permit or that may be sold to a person who does not have a permit.
Illegal without a permit
Possessing or using any other fireworks, including, for example, firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets, and mortars is illegal in Wisconsin without a valid permit. A commonly used rule of thumb is that a permit is required if the device explodes or leaves the ground. The sale of these fireworks to a person without a valid permit is also illegal, unless the seller is a wholesaler or jobber selling fireworks to a nonresident for shipment out of state.
A permit may only be obtained with the permission of your local municipality.
“The sheriff’s office understands that fireworks can be a great way to celebrate our nation’s independence, but there are laws in place to prevent the tragedies such as the one that occurred on Saturday from happening,” Schmidt said in the press release. “We need everyone’s cooperation to ensure we all can enjoy Independence Day without a trip to the hospital.”
Schmidt said that fireworks complaints will be responded to by the sheriff’s office, and they will dispatch those types of complaints to police departments within Dodge County. Dispatch receives hundreds of fireworks complaints each year and those phone calls tie up 911 dispatchers.
Those who would like to file a fireworks complaint, may do so by launching our Dodge County Sheriff’s Office app and file an “Incident Report.” The fireworks complaint will be transmitted through the app to the dispatch center and dispatchers will be able to send an officer without the need to tie up our emergency or non-emergency phone lines. You can download the app from Google or Apple app stores.