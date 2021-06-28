Lowell man injured while handling fireworks

Illegal without a permit

Possessing or using any other fireworks, including, for example, firecrackers, roman candles, bottle rockets, and mortars is illegal in Wisconsin without a valid permit. A commonly used rule of thumb is that a permit is required if the device explodes or leaves the ground. The sale of these fireworks to a person without a valid permit is also illegal, unless the seller is a wholesaler or jobber selling fireworks to a nonresident for shipment out of state.

A permit may only be obtained with the permission of your local municipality.

“The sheriff’s office understands that fireworks can be a great way to celebrate our nation’s independence, but there are laws in place to prevent the tragedies such as the one that occurred on Saturday from happening,” Schmidt said in the press release. “We need everyone’s cooperation to ensure we all can enjoy Independence Day without a trip to the hospital.”

Schmidt said that fireworks complaints will be responded to by the sheriff’s office, and they will dispatch those types of complaints to police departments within Dodge County. Dispatch receives hundreds of fireworks complaints each year and those phone calls tie up 911 dispatchers.

Those who would like to file a fireworks complaint, may do so by launching our Dodge County Sheriff’s Office app and file an “Incident Report.” The fireworks complaint will be transmitted through the app to the dispatch center and dispatchers will be able to send an officer without the need to tie up our emergency or non-emergency phone lines. You can download the app from Google or Apple app stores.