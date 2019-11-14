A Madison man allegedly burgled a hunting cabin in Lyndon, pointing a shotgun at the cabin’s owner who was able to wrestle the firearm away.
Christopher Duff, 46, of Madison is charged with felonies burglary, arming self with a dangerous weapon, repeater; possession of a firearm by a felon, repeater; and misdemeanors criminal trespass, repeater; pointing a firearm at another, repeater; and possession of drug paraphernalia, repeater.
If convicted he faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for the burglary charge, and up to 10 years in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the possession of a firearm charge. As Duff has previous convictions for battery/domestic abuse and two counts of criminal damage to property, all misdemeanors, Duff faces an additional two years in prison on each count if convicted as a repeater.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:45 p.m. Oct. 10, Deputy Michael Coughlin and Deputy Brown were dispatched to the area of Edge-O-Dells Bar in Lyndon for a break in. Dispatch told the officers the owner of a hunting cabin went into his property, where he found another man inside. The man left the property on foot, and the owner was following him.
Brown located the subject, later identified as Christopher Duff, near Interstate 90/94 exit 85, and placed him in the rear of the patrol vehicle. Coughlin made contact with the victim by phone, who described Duff as a white male with no shirt, bald head, and tattoos on his upper body, one of which located on his abdomen said “kill.”
Coughlin went to the hunting cabin and interviewed the victim. The victim said he went into the cabin to get a back of popcorn when he found Duff inside the cabin. Duff then pointed one of the victim’s shotguns, a Mossberg model 835 12 gauge, at the victim.
The victim told Duff the gun was not loaded, pushed the gun away, and hit Duff. They wrestled, falling onto the coffee table in the middle of the room, and Duff then left the cabin. After Duff left, the victim checked the shotgun by opening the chamber and found a shell in the chamber.
Prior to Duff’s arrival, the gun was not loaded. The victim showed Coughlin the box the shell came from, and told Coughlin it was an old shell and the gun was not loaded when he had placed the firearm on top of a set of bunkbeds in the cabin.
The victim stated after the confrontation in the cabin, he followed Duff down the road and onto Highway 12/16 where he again confronted Duff. The victim eventually went back to the cabin, while Duff continued on foot.
While speaking with Coughlin, the victim said Duff told him he was not stealing anything, and Duff left a Visa Global Cash Card on the counter in the garage. Officers checking the living room found a tool case with a wooden stash box in it, inside of which was a “one hitter” pipe and iPhone. The victim stated the tool bag was his, but the stash box and iPhone did not belong to him.
Duff was transported to the Juneau County Jail. Officers stated Duff seemed to be under the influence, and was extremely paranoid. Duff is scheduled for an initial appearance Nov. 21 at the Juneau County Justice center.
