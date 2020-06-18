Lyndon Station couple charged for meth mailed from Arizona

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lyndon Station couple are under arrest after allegedly having methamphetamine mailed to them from Arizona.

Benjamin Zarate, 25, of Lyndon Station is charged with felony attempting to possess methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

Christina Perez, 38, of Lyndon Station is charged with felony attempting to possess methamphetamine. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

On June 4, Special Agent Haverley of the Division of Criminal Investigation made contact with United States Postal Inspector Hinckley regarding information from Hinckley of a parcel containing 24 grams of methamphetamine traveling through the postal system.

Hinckley told Haverly the parcel containing the methamphetamine was addressed to “Benjamin Zerate” at an address in Lyndon Station. Zarate and his girlfriend, Christina Perez, had called the post office multiple times inquiring about the parcel.