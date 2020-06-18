Lyndon Station couple charged for meth mailed from Arizona

A Lyndon Station couple are under arrest after allegedly having methamphetamine mailed to them from Arizona.
Benjamin Zarate, 25, of Lyndon Station is charged with felony attempting to possess methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of tetrahydrocannabinols. If convicted of the felony charge he faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
Christina Perez, 38, of Lyndon Station is charged with felony attempting to possess methamphetamine. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
On June 4, Special Agent Haverley of the Division of Criminal Investigation made contact with United States Postal Inspector Hinckley regarding information from Hinckley of a parcel containing 24 grams of methamphetamine traveling through the postal system.
Hinckley told Haverly the parcel containing the methamphetamine was addressed to “Benjamin Zerate” at an address in Lyndon Station. Zarate and his girlfriend, Christina Perez, had called the post office multiple times inquiring about the parcel.
A controlled delivery of the package was scheduled at the post office in Wisconsin Dells on June 9. Zarate entered the post office on the specified date and received delivery of the package, with the methamphetamine removed from the parcel.
About one minute after Zarate entered the post office Perez followed him inside. As Zarate and Perez attempted to leave the post office they were detained. A search of Zarate revealed two bags of marijuana.
Later on June 9 another Special Agent, Special Agent Simon, conducted an interview of Zarate. Zarate admitted to arranging for the delivery of methamphetamine from a source in Arizona for $500, as Zarate had moved to Wisconsin recently and did not have a local supplier of methamphetamine. Zarate admitted to being addicted to methamphetamine.
In an interview with Perez conducted by a detective, Perez admitted to using methamphetamine and was aware the parcel she attempted to pick up was supposed to contain methamphetamine.
Both Zarate and Perez had initial hearings June 11 at the Columbia County Courthouse.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.