Lyndon Station man arrested after controlled meth buy

A Lyndon Station man is charged with drug crimes after police performed a controlled buy of methamphetamine.
Robert Watters, 55, of Lyndon Station is charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine, repeater, and two counts of felony bail jumping, repeater. If convicted he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the meth charge, and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each bail jumping charge. As Watters has three previous misdemeanor convictions within a five year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional two years in prison due to the repeater modification.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 10:25 a.m. April 28 Detective Shawn Skiles of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was working in conjunction with the Juneau County Drug Task Force to monitor the controlled purchase of methamphetamine with the aid of a confidential informant.
The confidential informant indicated they could purchase methamphetamine from Robert Watters, but still owed an outstanding debt of $250 to Watters. Currency was supplied to the confidential informant to pay off the debt.
Skiles searched the confidential informant and another detective searched the informant’s vehicle. No contraband or other items that could compromise the integrity of the investigation were found in either the vehicle or on the confidential informant.
The confidential informant drove to a residence in the town of Kildare that was a pre-determined meeting location and made contact with Watters inside the residence. About 20 minutes later the confidential informant left the residence and drove to meet the detectives. The detectives observed the confidential informant along the entire drive.
Skiles met with the informant, who stated they asked Watters to “front” methamphetamine by giving the confidential informant methamphetamine with the understanding they would pay Watters for the drug at a later time. Watters then handed the confidential informant a plastic bag containing what was believed to be methamphetamine, and the confidential informant gave the bag to Skiles.
The substance in the bag was tested using a field kit and returned a positive result for methamphetamine weighing 1.3 grams.
Watters is scheduled for a plea hearing Feb. 17, at the Juneau County Justice Center.
