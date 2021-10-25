Lyndon Station man arrested after controlled meth buy

A Lyndon Station man is charged with drug crimes after police performed a controlled buy of methamphetamine.

Robert Watters, 55, of Lyndon Station is charged with felony delivery of methamphetamine, repeater, and two counts of felony bail jumping, repeater. If convicted he faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for the meth charge, and up to six years in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for each bail jumping charge. As Watters has three previous misdemeanor convictions within a five year period prior to this arrest, he faces up to an additional two years in prison due to the repeater modification.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 10:25 a.m. April 28 Detective Shawn Skiles of the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office was working in conjunction with the Juneau County Drug Task Force to monitor the controlled purchase of methamphetamine with the aid of a confidential informant.

The confidential informant indicated they could purchase methamphetamine from Robert Watters, but still owed an outstanding debt of $250 to Watters. Currency was supplied to the confidential informant to pay off the debt.