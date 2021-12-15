Lyndon Station man arrested following two controlled meth buys

A Lyndon Station man is facing several felony drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to confidential informants during two controlled buys.

Dwayne Stanbery, 59, of Lyndon Station is charged with deliver of methamphetamine, a Class F felony; Class E felony delivery of methamphetamine; felony maintaining a drug trafficking place; felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

If convicted he faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for the Class E deliver of methamphetamine charge; up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for both the Class F methamphetamine charge and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine charges; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the maintaining a drug trafficking place charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

At 12:13 p.m. Aug. 30, Detective Jay Greeno was working with the Juneau County Drug Task Force when he met with a confidential informant and other investigators to review case information in preparation for a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Dwayne Stanberry.