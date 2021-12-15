Lyndon Station man arrested following two controlled meth buys

A Lyndon Station man is facing several felony drug charges after allegedly selling methamphetamine to confidential informants during two controlled buys.
Dwayne Stanbery, 59, of Lyndon Station is charged with deliver of methamphetamine, a Class F felony; Class E felony delivery of methamphetamine; felony maintaining a drug trafficking place; felony possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine; and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
If convicted he faces up to 15 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000, or both, for the Class E deliver of methamphetamine charge; up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both, for both the Class F methamphetamine charge and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine charges; and up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the maintaining a drug trafficking place charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
At 12:13 p.m. Aug. 30, Detective Jay Greeno was working with the Juneau County Drug Task Force when he met with a confidential informant and other investigators to review case information in preparation for a controlled purchase of methamphetamine from Dwayne Stanberry.
The confidential informant and the confidential informant’s vehicle was searched prior to the buy and no contraband or other items that would compromise the integrity of the investigation were found. The confidential informant was then provided with controlled U.S. currency to purchase methamphetamine from Stanberry.
Greeno and Detective Shawn Skiles followed the confidential informant to the meet location, Stanberry’s residence, where the confidential informant walked up to the residence and conversed with Stanberry before buying methamphetamine.
Shortly after the confidential informant left the residence and drove to a predetermined meeting location while being followed by Greeno and Skiles. At the meeting location the confidential informant provided Greeno with a bag of a crystal like substance which the confidential informant stated was purchased from Stanberry.
The substance was taken to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, where it was weighed and tested. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 2.2 grams.
At 2:43 p.m. Sept. 7, Greeno met with another confidential informant and investigators as part of the Juneau County Drug Task Force before another controlled buy from Stanberry.
The confidential informant and the confidential informant’s vehicle was searched prior to the buy and no contraband or other items that would compromise the integrity of the investigation were found. The confidential informant was then provided with controlled U.S. currency to purchase methamphetamine from Stanberry.
Skiles and Greeno followed the confidential informant to Stanberry’s residence, where the confidential informant purchased methamphetamine from Stanberry. The confidential informant then left the residence and drove to a predetermined meeting location followed by Skiles and Greeno, where the confidential informant provided Greeno with a bag of a crystal like substance.
The substance was taken to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, where it was weighed and tested. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 3.7 grams.
At 7:55 a.m. Sept. 29, the Juneau County Drug Task Force and Greeno served a search warrant at Stanberry’s residence. During the search investigators found drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, a drug scale and bags consistent with methamphetamine distribution. During a search incident to the arrest officers found $402 in Stanberry’s pant pocket.
Stanberry agreed to speak with investigators at the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, where he admitted to owning the methamphetamine found in the residence. Stanberry said he used methamphetamine to “keep him from drinking,” and claimed to have “shared” methamphetamine with people in the past while denying selling methamphetamine. Once told investigators knew he sold methamphetamine because they witnessed Stanberry sell methamphetamine he stated he should talk to an attorney.
Stanberry is scheduled for a plea hearing March 2, at the Juneau County Justice Center.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.